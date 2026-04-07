תיעוד מפעילות כוחות חטיבת הצנחנים דובר צה"ל

Over the past week, IDF soldiers of the 98th Division have expanded their targeted ground operations to additional targets in southern Lebanon, alongside the ongoing activities of the 91st, 36th, and 146th Divisions.

At this stage, IDF soldiers have completed their deployment along the anti-tank missile defense line and continue to operate in the area in order to strengthen the forward defensive posture and remove threats to the residents and communities of northern Israel.

IDF soldiers of the 98th Division are operating in key objectives where they have established operational control, clearing the area of Hezbollah terrorists and terrorist infrastructure, in parallel to the broader firepower campaign targeting the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s main centers of gravity.

The IDF is operating decisively against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in response to its deliberate decision to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian terror regime.