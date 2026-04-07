The IDF Farsi Language Spokesperson published an unusual warning on Tuesday morning, directly addressing the citizens of Iran.

In the statement, the IDF urges the Iranian public to refrain from using and traveling by train throughout the country.

According to the statement, the warning is in effect until 9:00 p.m. (Iran local time). The IDF stresses that the warning seeks to protect civilians: "Your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life."

The warning comes on the morning of what US President Donald Trump called "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day" in a post earlier this week, threatening that if Iran would not open the Strait of Hormuz by 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, the US and Israel would strike civilian infrastructure.