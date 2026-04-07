תקיפות תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה דובר צה"ל

IDF troops from the 91st Division operating over the last few weeks in southern Lebanon identified Hezbollah anti-tank terrorists who had positioned themselves inside a mosque in the area.

Following the identification, the soldiers eliminated the terrorists and destroyed the compound in order to remove the threat to IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

In an additional activity, IDF troops identified a terrorist observing them from a structure. In coordination with the ground troops, the Israeli Air Force carried out a rapid targeting cycle and eliminated the terrorist.

Additionally, IDF troops eliminated terrorist cells and located many weapons used by the organization’s terrorists to advance terror attacks. Among the weapons located were explosive devices, various types of firearms, magazines, and more.