An Israeli tourist group visiting Bulgaria for the Passover was involved in a serious car accident on Monday. One woman was killed and four passengers were injured and evacuated to hospitals, some in serious condition.

The group had set out in the morning from a resort town near Varna toward the city of Silistra to pray at the grave of the “Pele Yoetz," a site considered a place of pilgrimage.

The severe accident apparently occurred on their way back from the prayer visit. Local emergency forces called to the scene were forced to pronounce one of the passengers dead and provided treatment to the four others who were injured.

Members of the local Jewish community are working with Bulgarian authorities and Israel’s Foreign Ministry to handle the incident and arrange for the transfer of the deceased woman to burial in Israel.