Few falsehoods in human history have proven as lethal, as enduring, and as morally catastrophic as the claim that the Jewish people killed Jesus. It is a charge that has fueled nearly two millennia of persecution, expulsions, pogroms, and ultimately helped create the theological soil in which the Holocaust could take root.

It is also, quite simply, untrue.

The accusation that the Jews killed Jesus is not merely historically false-it is one of the most destructive lies ever told about any people.

This is not a matter of Jewish defensiveness. It is a matter of historical fact, textual integrity, and moral clarity. And if we are serious about confronting antisemitism-not in slogans, but in substance-we must be willing to dismantle this lie completely.

The Roman Method of Execution

Let us begin with the most basic and undeniable fact: Jesus was crucified.

Crucifixion was not a Jewish form of punishment. It was a uniquely Roman method of execution, reserved for rebels, slaves, and enemies of the state. It was adopted by the Romans from their archenemies, the Carthaginians. The Jewish legal system, as codified in the Torah and later rabbinic literature, prescribed entirely different forms of capital punishment-but NEVER crucifixion.

The idea that Jews, who neither practiced nor controlled crucifixion, suddenly executed him using Rome’s most brutal instrument is not just implausible-it is absurd.

You cannot claim that the Jews killed Jesus while ignoring that only Rome had the authority, the method, and the power to crucify.

In first-century Judea, the power of life and death rested firmly in Roman hands. The province was under the rule of the Roman prefect, at the time, Pontius Pilate the Hitler of the ancient world who murdered some 250,000 Jews, largely without any judicial proceeding, and was ultimately recalled by the Emperor Tiberius due to his cruelty. For even the Romans to see you as an evil murderer is simply astounding. Jewish authorities did not possess the legal authority to carry out executions for political crimes, especially those perceived as threats to Roman order or an act of insurrection against Ceasar, of which Jesus was directly accused.

Jesus was executed as a political dissident. The charge placed above his head on the cross-“King of the Jews"-was not a theological statement. It was a political accusation. Rome did not crucify people for blasphemy. Rome crucified people for sedition.

Pontius Pilate: The Man Who Ordered the Execution

The Gospels themselves, when read carefully and without theological distortion, make clear who carried out the execution: Pontius Pilate, the Roman proconsul.

Pilate was not a passive observer reluctantly coerced by a Jewish mob. Historical sources outside the New Testament-such as the Jewish historian Josephus and the Roman historian Tacitus-describe Pilate as a ruthless administrator, known for brutality and insensitivity to Jewish concerns.

This is not a man who would have trembled before a crowd. The very thought is laughable.

Pontius Pilate did not need permission from Jews to execute anyone. He governed Judea with iron authority-and he used it.

Yet over time, a remarkable inversion took place. Pilate, the Roman official who ordered the execution, was gradually softened in Christian retellings, while Jewish figures were increasingly cast as villains. The crowd becomes bloodthirsty. The Jewish leadership becomes conspiratorial. Pilate washes his hands.

This is not history. It is theology shaped by politics.

The Politics of Blame

Why would early Christian texts shift blame away from Rome and toward the Jews?

The answer lies in survival.

In the decades after Jesus’s death, Christianity was a small, vulnerable movement operating missionizing within the vast and powerful Roman Empire. Directly accusing Rome of executing their founder would have been dangerous, even suicidal.

It was far safer to redirect blame toward the Jewish leadership-especially as Christianity began to distinguish itself from Judaism and seek converts among the Gentiles, especially in the missionizing undertaken by the eloquent Jewish traitor Paul of Tarsus, who lied through his teeth that he as a student of Gamliel, the greatest Jewish sage of the era. It seems undeniable that Paul could not even read Hebrew, let alone study under the greatest Rabbi of the age, given that he always quotes the Greek Septuagint translation of the Hebrew Bible, with its innumerable errors.

Blaming Rome would have endangered early Christians. Blaming Jews was safer-and far more politically convenient.

This shift, subtle at first, became entrenched over time. What may have begun as a strategic accommodation evolved into a theological accusation. And that accusation metastasized into centuries of hatred.

What Jewish Sources Actually Say

Jewish sources from the period tell a very different story.

There is no record in Jewish law or rabbinic literature of a sanctioned Jewish execution of Jesus. The Sanhedrin, the Jewish court, did not possess the authority to carry out capital punishment under Roman rule-particularly for charges of sedition.

Even the Gospel accounts themselves acknowledge this limitation. In the Gospel of John, Jewish leaders explicitly state, “We have no right to execute anyone." That is not a minor detail. It is a critical admission.

Even the Gospels concede the central point: the Jews lacked the authority to execute. Rome did not.

The narrative, therefore, collapses under its own weight. The very texts used to accuse the Jews contain within them the evidence that exonerates them.

The Tragedy of Misinterpretation

And yet, for centuries, these texts were read not with nuance, but with hostility.

Passages that refer to specific individuals or factions were generalized to an entire people. The term “the Jews," used in a particular historical context, was weaponized into a universal indictment.

The result was catastrophic.

From medieval blood libels to forced conversions, from ghettos to genocides, the accusation that Jews killed Jesus became one of the central pillars of Christian antisemitism.

A theological misunderstanding became a civilizational crime.

It is impossible to understand the history of antisemitism without confronting this lie at its core.

Even among those Christian voices who have had the integrity to acknowledge that the Jews did not kill Jesus, a fallback argument often appears: that Jews may not have carried out the execution, but they “pushed," “instigated," or “pressured" the Romans into doing it. This claim, too, collapses under scrutiny. It misunderstands the nature of Roman power, distorts the internal realities of Jewish leadership at the time, and once again shifts blame onto an entire people for what was, in truth, an imperial decision.

“Rome did not take orders from the Jews. The empire that crushed nations did not suddenly become a puppet of a subject population."

The Roman Empire was not susceptible to mob coercion by a conquered people. It ruled Judea with military force, not democratic sensitivity. Pontius Pilate was known, from multiple historical sources, to be ruthless and dismissive of Jewish concerns. He had previously introduced imperial standards into Jerusalem, seized Temple funds, and violently suppressed protests. To suggest that such a man-backed by Roman legions-would execute a prisoner simply because local Jews demanded it is not history. It is fantasy.

More importantly, the “Jewish leadership" often cited in these arguments was not representative of the Jewish people. By the time of Jesus, the High Priesthood had been deeply corrupted by Roman interference. The office was no longer a purely spiritual role passed through sacred lineage; it had effectively become a political appointment, often influenced-or outright determined-by Roman authorities.

“By the first century, the High Priesthood was no longer the voice of the Jewish people-it was, in many cases, an instrument of Roman control."

Figures like Caiaphas did not operate as independent defenders of Jewish law and sovereignty. They functioned within a compromised system in which maintaining Roman favor was essential to retaining power. The priestly elite-particularly those associated with the Sadducean faction-were often seen by many Jews as collaborators, not champions of the nation. Their role frequently resembled that of intermediaries or enforcers, helping Rome maintain order among a restless population longing for freedom.

This context matters enormously. If certain members of this elite expressed concern about Jesus, it was not because they represented a unified Jewish will, but because they were navigating the precarious politics of Roman occupation. Any figure who attracted large crowds and spoke in ways that could be interpreted as challenging authority risked drawing Roman attention-and Roman retaliation.

To portray a small, compromised elite as ‘the Jews’ is to confuse a fractured leadership class with an entire people.

Even then, concern or opposition from local authorities does not equate to causation of execution. Rome alone decided who lived and who died in Judea. Rome alone crucified. And Rome alone bore responsibility for enforcing its rule through terror.

The attempt to shift blame-from execution to “instigation"-is not a correction of history. It is merely a softer version of the same old accusation.

And it must be rejected with the same clarity.

The Modern Reckoning

To its credit, the modern Catholic Church has taken significant steps to correct this historical injustice and fabrication. The Second Vatican Council’s declaration Nostra Aetate, inspired by Pope John XXIII, who saved many Jews during the Holocaust as Papal legate in Constantinople, explicitly rejected the notion of collective Jewish guilt for the death of Jesus.

This was a monumental and necessary shift.

But let us be honest: the correction came after nearly two thousand years of damage, destruction, and death.

And even today, the old accusations persist-sometimes overtly, sometimes subtly, often recycled in new forms by those who seek to demonize the Jewish people and the State of Israel, like the vile modern antisemites, the utterly loathsome Tucker Carlson and the demonic Candace Owens.

Reclaiming the Truth

The truth is not complicated.

Jesus lived under Roman occupation. He was perceived as a political threat by the Roman authorities. He was arrested, tried, and executed by Rome using a Roman method of execution, under the authority of a Roman governor.

To claim otherwise is not just historically inaccurate-it is morally irresponsible.

Rome crucified Jesus. The rest is distortion.

This does not mean that there were no Jewish individuals, acting as Roman muscle, involved in the events leading up to his death. There may have been. History is rarely so simple. But to transform a complex historical moment into a blanket indictment of an entire people is not history-it is prejudice masquerading as theology.

Why This Matters Now

Some may ask: why revisit this now?

Because lies that go unchallenged do not disappear. They evolve.

The same impulse that once blamed Jews for the death of Jesus now manifests in accusations that Jews control the world, that Israel is uniquely evil, that Jewish suffering is somehow deserved.

It is the same pattern: dehumanize, distort, and then justify hatred.

Every generation must choose: will we repeat the lies of the past, or will we have the courage to correct them?

In my own writings, I have argued that reclaiming the Jewish context of Jesus is not only historically necessary-it is spiritually transformative. Jesus was a Jew. He never even knew the word Christianity, a religion he never even heard of. And he died under Roman power.

To sever him from that context is to misunderstand him entirely.

A Call for Moral Courage

Correcting this lie requires more than historical scholarship. It requires moral courage.

It requires Christian leaders to continue speaking out, clearly and unequivocally, against the deicide charge. It requires educators to teach the history accurately. It requires all of us to confront uncomfortable truths about how narratives are shaped-and how they can be weaponized.

Truth is not merely an academic exercise. It is a moral obligation.

For Jews, this is not an abstract debate. It is a matter of historical justice and communal dignity.

For Christians, it is an opportunity to align faith with truth.

For the world, it is a chance to dismantle one of the oldest and most dangerous lies ever told.

Ending a 2,000-Year Falsehood

The claim that the Jews killed Jesus has endured for nearly two thousand years. It has been preached from pulpits, embedded in culture, and used to justify unimaginable cruelty.

It is time to end it.

Not with anger, but with clarity.

Not with accusation, but with truth.

If we are serious about building a world free of hatred, we must begin by telling the truth about the past-even when it challenges centuries of belief.

Rome killed Jesus. Case closed.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, widely known as “America’s Rabbi", is one of the world’s most recognized and influential Jewish voices. A bestselling author, award-winning columnist, global human rights advocate, and dynamic public speaker, he has dedicated his life to spreading Jewish values, defending the Jewish people, and championing universal human dignity. The international bestselling author of 36 books that have been translated into multiple languages and sold millions of copies worldwide, in 2000, Rabbi Shmuley became the only rabbi to win The Times of London’s prestigious “Preacher of the Year" competition, and remains the record-holder to this day. He has also been honored with the American Jewish Press Association’s highest award for excellence in commentary, cementing his reputation as one of the foremost Jewish communicators in the world. Follow him on Instagram and X @RabbiShmuley.