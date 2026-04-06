U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear in a speech this evening (Monday) that the deadline he set for tomorrow to reach an agreement still stands, and he issued additional threats toward the regime in Tehran.

His remarks came after Iran rejected the proposal for a temporary ceasefire and demanded an end to the war subject to several strict conditions: ending regional conflicts, establishing a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, rebuilding infrastructure, and the complete removal of sanctions.

Trump emphasized that “Tuesday is the deadline," adding that Iran has "made a proposal, and it's a significant proposal, a significant step."

"It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step," Trump said. "They are negotiating now. And they have made a very significant step. We'll see what happens."

He noted that the figures the U.S. administration is in contact with are showing a more moderate approach than before. “The group we’re talking to is not as extreme as the previous one-and also smarter," the president claimed.

Alongside an optimistic tone regarding the negotiations, the American president continued to threaten Iran with military force if the talks fail. “We are crushing that country. I hate doing it. If they don’t reach a deal, they won’t have bridges, power stations, or anything else. If I had the choice, I would take their oil. But the American people want to see the soldiers come home. The American people want to see us win," Trump said.

Iran’s rejection of the proposal comes after Pakistan presented a two-stage plan to both Iran and the United States, including an immediate ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with the aim of reaching a final agreement within 15 to 20 days.