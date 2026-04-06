The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated this afternoon (Monday) that troops from the Golani Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, are continuing targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon.

So far, the troops have dismantled over 300 terror infrastructure sites from both the air and the ground, including weapons storage facilities, booby-trapped structures, and enemy positions. In addition, the troops struck and eliminated dozens of terrorists and located more than 10 underground shafts, along with hundreds of weapons.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and will not allow harm to come to the residents of Israel," the military stated.