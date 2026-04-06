Hanan Adani, the legendary director of the Rehovot-based Hapoel Marmorek Football Club, passed away last week at the age of 84.

On Thursday, a funeral was held for him at the Marmorek Cemetery. However, following the ceremony, a terrible mistake was discovered: the body laid to rest in the grave was not that of Hanan Adani, but rather another deceased individual with a similar name.

The error was only discovered after the burial, leading to a sensitive and complex operation the next day; following the guidance of a rabbi and in line with Jewish law, the deceased's body was removed from the fresh grave, and Adani's real body was laid to rest by his family in a small ceremony.

The shocking affair struck waves in Rehovot, and the management of Kaplan Hospital has decided to conduct an in-depth internal investigation to examine the sequence of events that led to the unusual and painful error in identifying the body.

Hospital officials told Rehovot News that the two deceased individuals involved did not pass away in the hospital, but were brought directly to the funeral home, which operates in the complex and is managed by an external franchisee. It will now be examined whether the default occurred due to a failure in the registration and identification procedures of that franchisee.