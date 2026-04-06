The United States and Iran have received a proposed framework aimed at halting ongoing hostilities, according to a report by Reuters, as diplomatic efforts intensified following warnings issued by US President Donald Trump.

The proposal outlines a two-stage process beginning with an immediate ceasefire, followed by negotiations toward a broader and lasting agreement. A source familiar with the discussions said Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, maintained continuous contact overnight with US Vice President JD Vance, US envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as part of efforts to advance the plan.

Despite the diplomatic push, an Iranian official indicated that Tehran would not agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of a temporary ceasefire arrangement. The official also stated that Iran would not accept externally imposed deadlines while reviewing the proposal, Reuters reported.

The discussions come amid continued military activity in the region, with strikes reported on Monday, more than five weeks after the United States and Israel began operations against Iran. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and economic disruption, including rising oil prices.

According to the report, Iran responded to the attacks by targeting Israel, US military installations, and energy infrastructure across the Gulf, while effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for global energy supplies.

Separately, Axios reported that talks involving the United States, Iran, and regional intermediaries have included consideration of a 45-day ceasefire as part of a phased effort to end the conflict.

President Trump warned over the weekend that the United States could escalate strikes targeting Iran’s energy and transportation sectors if an agreement is not reached.