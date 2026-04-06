Trump's War with Iran - where should it be going?

Recently, the anti-establishment, Left-leaning publication, \nThe Intercept, \npublished some spot on, \nupdated critique \nof President Trump and the War Department’s handling of the conflict with Iran.\n\n\n\nIts editors noted, among other things, that while “Praying to G_d" is wonderful, it doesn’t take the place, for example, of hardening defenses at military bases-the lack of which has probably led to casualties.\n\n \n\nIt’s no secret that Iran’s genocidal Islamist leaders don’t care how many Iranians die in this war, let alone anyone else. The more deaths and mayhem, the more likely the correct conditions will be set for the return of their messianic deliverer the Mahdi who’ll finish the job of forced conversions to Shi’a Islamic dominance over kafir infidels wherever they exist.\n\n \n\nThey purposely sent thousands of young children to their deaths fighting Saddam Hussein in the Iran-Iraq War in the ‘80’s, using Kurdish youngsters and other “undesirables" to run minefields to clear the way, along with other such manifestations of their bloodlust mindset.\n\n \n\nIt’s no accident that the sub-human monsters who deliberately and wantonly slaughtered the equivalent of 40,000 innocent American civilians in Israel on the Biblical Holy Day commemorating the reciting of the first Five Books of the Hebrew Bible each year, Simchat Torah, October 7th, 2023, Israel’s proportionately greater catastrophe than America’s 9/11/2001, were the Shi’a Iranian mullahs’s genocidal Sunni Arab proxy marionettes in Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and just “ordinary" other Arab butchers who partook in gang rapes and mutilations of females of all ages; beheadings of infants; tying families together and burning them alive; etc…\n\n \n\nAnd then gleefully posted their handiwork on the internet, some of which can be found here…\nand don’t miss reading \n\n\nThinking 'Palestine'\n\n\n.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe inept European Union convened a meeting about what to do regarding protecting international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and other Iranian and Houthi proxy-threatened waterways. After all, US oil does not pass through the Strait.\n\n \n\nNaturally, they agreed to do nothing. The same happened when Trump asked NATO allies for support at Hormuz, use of air bases and sovereign air space, etc.\n\n \n\nPathetically nauseating.\n\n \n\nTherefore, since territories used to launch aggression against other nations, and to impose strangleholds on other peoples’s economic and security interests have been routinely lost by aggressor nations at the conclusion of hostilities, Iran should certainly not be an exception. The historical record is filled with examples of this type of territorial transfer.\n\n \n\nKharg Island, the Strait of Hormuz, Bab-el-Mndeb and other troublesome areas are thus fair game, and the regime of the genocidal mullahs or its proxies cannot be permitted to retain them.\n\n \n\nIf and when a new, democratic, non-threatening, true republican government of the people in Iran is installed, shared control of such critical territory can be considered.\n\n \n\nLooking backwards, if America was ever, after much game playing and “dealing," to make the decision to go to war with an enemy such as the so called Islamic “Republic," which has caused nothing but bloodshed and turmoil since it’s inception, its strategies and planning had to be conducted with total victory and unconditional surrender as the end goal.\n\n \n\nFar too much “dealing" has already occurred-while scores of thousands of Iranian civilians were being slaughtered-with the lying masters of deception and obfuscation, practitioners of \ntaqiyyah \nand \nkitman\n supreme.\n\n \n\nWhen the time to act decisively finally arrived in March 2026, it did not occur before the USA had caused Israel to stall its own attacks while the mullahs were fast approaching nuclear threshold and innocent Iranians were being massacred daily. And Israel was repeatedly being blasted by the puppet master’s various proxies.\n\n \n\nThe latter day progeny of the 7th century C.E. Arab jihadi colonizing and settling invaders of their nation poured in from a fast desiccating Arabian Peninsula to steal assorted hundreds of millions of other non-Arab peoples’s greener pastures all over the region and adjacent lands as well. The current Arabized and Islamized virtual Nazi clones are also hated by the overwhelming proud majority of Aryan stock Iranian peoples and other ethnic groups in Iran.\n\n \n\nAs with Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, only total victory and absolute, unconditional surrender will fix the problem in Iran.\n\n \n\nFrom day to day, things seem to change.\n\n \n\nFirst Trump says he’ll bomb Iran into the Stone Age, but then he’s dealing again, as if he’ll actually get something truthful and meaningful out of continuous negotiation.\n\n \n\nWould backing off have fixed Germany’s Nazi problem after WWII? How about Imperial Japan?\n\n \n\nThe alien Arabized and Islamized regime which has enslaved the courageous Iranian people since the 7th century C.E. is the equivalent of what the world faced with Nazi Germany going on a century ago.\n\n \n\nBoth sought/seek entire world conquest and were maniacal, genocidal murderers.\n\n \n\nIn WWII, we finished the job, stayed behind, and made certain that democratic leaders and institutions were firmly implanted and supported before we left.\n\n \n\nWe can use Iranian oil to finance our endeavors, and bring a well prepared, popular, democratically inclined scion of the Aryan Iranian Royal House of Pahlavi home to his people.\n\n \n\nUnlike the last time America interfered in Iran in the CIA screw up, this time the people actually want American assistance. That earlier episode poisoned the minds of many Iranians against America for decades. They seek neither genocidal Islamic theocratic despots nor royal Aryan ones.\n\n \n\nBut if we don’t totally finish the job now (as best as possible), the mullahs know the American public will not have the staying power to return to fight later on.\n\n \n\nAmericans judge the war by its economic and human costs in the short term. Gas prices are paramount to them.\n\n \n\nBut once Iranian oil becomes American oil, at least to the extent that we collect our winners share to recoup our vast expenses, the price of oil will stabilize again.\n\n \n\nThe President often talks prematurely, and then looks less than the “Strong Horse" image which is demanded in this region.\n\n \n\nBetter to emulate another truly great President, Teddy Roosevelt, who in 1901, regarding foreign policy, stated his intentions were to “speak softly (or perhaps not at all), and carry a big stick.."\n\n \n\nTrump gets into situations with Israel because Netanyahu better understands the enemy they’re both facing, and his nation’s and people’s very existence is on the line.\n\n \n\n\n\n\nSince Trump’s America is 3,000 miles wide, separated from Iran by a vast ocean, an Israel that has already been blasted thousands of rockets, incendiary devices, mortars, missiles of all sizes, including those carrying outlawed cluste munitions against civilians for decades has to be more realistic in what the end goals of this conflict should be.\n\n \n\nNetanyahu can’t afford to waver in his demands and end goals.\n\n \n\nFor Israel, the fact that the mullahs have openly declared that its total obliteration and that of its people are the main goals, total victory over their would-be executioners is the only response available.\n\n \n\n\n\n\nNo half measures are permitted. When extracting a cancerous tumor which has already metastasized via equally Jew-hating proxies will suffice.\n\n \n\nAnd, in the long term, as Trump should also know, with North Korean, Communist Chinese, Russian, and even home Islamic Jihadi built ICBMs capable of reaching the American mainland a probable reality, once again, as we insisted upon after WWII with Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, unconditional surrender and total victory must be America’s goal.