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Trump's War with Iran - where should it be going?

As with Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, only total victory and absolute, unconditional surrender will fix the problem in Iran. Opinion.

Gerald A. Honigman
Iranian MilitaryNazi GermanyGerald A. Honigman
  • 2 minutes
Iranian website boasts of 'victory'
Iranian website boasts of 'victory'MEMRI