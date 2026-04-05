HaRav Dov Begon is Head of Yeshivat Machon Meir.

It is said in the Song at the Sea read on the last day of Pesach: “Your right hand, O Lord, is glorious in power; Your right hand shatters the enemy" (Shemot 15:6). Rashi explains: “Your right hand," “Your right hand" - twice. When Israel performs the will of the Omnipresent, the left becomes right.

As is known, right and left allude to the attribute of kindness and the attribute of judgment. When Israel does the will of the Omnipresent and cleaves to the will of Hashem, they merit to see how within the attribute of judgment is hidden the attribute of kindness, and through this even the attribute of judgment is transformed into kindness - that is, the left becomes right. They merit the revelation of the sparkling light of the Divine Being of the “world of unity" (alma de-yichuda), in which everything is organized into one whole, and in the overall connection there is no evil at all (Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, Orot HaTeshuvah 12:5).

Also, regarding the command to heed the voice of the High Court and not to deviate from its words, it is said: “According to the Torah which they shall instruct you, and according to the judgment which they shall tell you, you shall do; you shall not turn aside from the matter which they declare to you, right or left" (Devarim 17:11).

Rashi explains: even if they tell you that right is left and left is right; and all the more so when they tell you that right is right and left is left. That is, if the Sages tell you that what appears in your eyes to be the attribute of kindness is in truth the attribute of judgment, and what appears to you as judgment is in truth kindness, we must listen to the Sages, whose perception and vision are deeper and more penetrating than the superficial view, which lacks wisdom and understanding.

At present, just as Moses and the Children of Israel sang the Song at the Sea with tremendous joy, so too in our generation we must sing the Song at the Sea on the seventh day of Pesach and every day in Pesukei DeZimra with great joy, in accordance with the instruction of our Sages: “In every generation a person is obligated to see himself as if he himself went out of Egypt."

Although we see how the public in Israel is divided into right and left, all of this is only from a superficial and external perspective. For one who delves deeply into the entire wondrous process of the generation of revival - the generation of the ingathering of exiles and the beginning of Israel’s renewed stature and sovereignty in its Land - and especially now in the current wars against barbarous enemies - can understand that even when the “left" seemingly rules, that is, the attribute of judgment and the concealment of the Divine Countenance within these very attributes and from them grows the “right," kindness and the good for Israel and for the entire world. As we say in our daily prayers: “Master of wars, sower of righteousness, who causes salvations to sprout…."

Fortunate are we; how good is our portion and our lot that we merit to see the beginning of the fulfillment of the words of the Song: “You shall bring them and plant them on the mountain of Your inheritance, the place, O Lord, which You have made for Your dwelling, the sanctuary, O Lord, which Your hands have established. The Lord shall reign forever and ever" (Shemot 15:17-18).

As Rashi explains: the Temple is built with two hands (right and left), and when will it be built with two hands? When “The Lord shall reign forever and ever."

With blessings for a kosher and joyous Passover. In anticipation of complete salvation.