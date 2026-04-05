IDF strikes Hezbollah-linked gas stations IDF Spokesperson

The IDF continues to further degrade the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s capabilities in Beirut.

In recent days, the IDF struck two gas stations of the “Al-Amana" company, which were controlled by Hezbollah and served as significant financial infrastructure supporting its terrorist activities.

According to the IDF, the gas stations were used to refuel trucks transporting weapons and Hezbollah terrorists, while generating millions of dollars in profits that funded the organization’s terrorist activity.

Since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion, the IDF has struck more than 15 gas stations of the “Al-Amana" company.

In additional strikes today (Sunday) in Beirut, the IDF struck Hezbollah command centers, from which Hezbollah terrorists planned to carry out terror attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

The IDF will continue to operate decisively against the Hezbollah terrorist organization after it chose to join the attack on Israel and operate under the auspices of the Iranian regime.