US President Donald Trump revealed to Axios on Sunday that American officials initially feared a radio message from a downed F-15 crew member could have been an Iranian ruse intended to draw US forces into a trap.

The incident followed the downing of an F-15 by Iranian forces, reportedly using a shoulder-fired missile. Trump stated that the crew member survived for more than 24 hours in mountainous terrain despite being wounded before being rescued in a special forces operation conducted on Saturday.

Approximately 200 soldiers from US special operations units took part in the mission, Trump said. The President described a situation in which Iranian forces were actively searching for the crew member, adding that incentives had been offered to locate him.

According to Axios, US officials tracked the officer’s location using advanced technology, though uncertainty arose after a brief radio transmission raised concerns he may have been captured and that false signals were being transmitted.

Trump said the officer had taken shelter in a crevice while evading capture. He added that the message transmitted over the radio was unusual, prompting suspicion among US officials.

A US defense official confirmed the general sequence of events, stating that while there was initial uncertainty, authorities ultimately verified the officer remained alive and had not fallen into Iranian custody.

The second crew member, identified as the pilot, was rescued earlier in a separate daylight operation under fire. A defense official described that mission as rapid and conducted under challenging conditions, while the later rescue of the weapons system officer took place at night after a temporary base had been established.

The two crew members were located several miles apart, with significant Iranian military presence in the area, according to the defense official.

Trump also noted that Israel assisted the US during the search and rescue efforts. A US defense official said Israel contributed general intelligence regarding conditions on the ground, while Israeli forces carried out a strike aimed at preventing Iranian units from approaching the area.

Trump praised the cooperation, describing Israel as a strong partner during the operation.