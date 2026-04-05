A form of denazification based on post -Second World War Germany has often been touted as the solution to post-war Iran and Gaza. The belief is that with education, Islamic-based barbarism can be replaced by a peaceful, enlightened society that is democratic, cherishes human and civil rights, one where human dignity is valued.

This “denazification" model cannot be applied in Arab Muslim countries. Post war Germany had a culture of Enlightenment from which it had strayed and for which it had paid a heavy price. In the first instance, Germany had a model to return to that included great philosophers such as Kant (ethics), Lessing (religious tolerance and humanism) Leibniz (rationality) and Mendelssohn (the Jewish Enlightenment and religious tolerance). The arts reflected the European Enlightenment such as with Mozart, Beethoven, Goethe, Schiller, Heine and Schubert.

Germany which had also tried to dejudaize Jesus had also strayed from its Christian values that had evolved over a thousand years. Today, Christianity has given greater recognition to Judaism and the fact that Jesus was Jewish.

Islam does not have an Enlightenment. It is based on Jihad which is a politico-religious obligation aiming for global domination. It is therefore the antithesis of the Judeo-Christian message of loving-kindness which for Jews means not only subjective feelings, but deeds that draw us closer to each other regardless of race and creed.

Hitler understood this by preferring the strong martial Islam over Christianity which he saw as weak and effeminate. Himmler saw Islam as compatible with Nazism and a natural partner. Goebbels stated that the racist beliefs of both Germans and Muslims were totally aligned. It was not coincidental that Haj Amin al Husseini, the leader of the Palestinian Arabs stayed in Berlin from 1941-1945 as Hitler’s guest and planned the murder of the Jews then living in Israel - a plan shelved after Rommel's defeat at Al Alamein.

Unlike Nazi Germany, the barbaric history of Islamic Jihad is therefore not an aberration of a culture gone astray as the Nazis were depicted by the allies. They have nothing to return to.

Recently the Persian New Year holiday of Nowruz was celebrated. Based on the first day of spring, it symbolises renewal, the triumph of light over darkness, and the rejuvenation of nature. Nowruz is a Zoroastrian festival, Zoroastrianism being the original monotheistic religion of Persia with teachings based on “good words, good thoughts, and good deeds." It was the religion that was favoured by King Cyrus around 600BCE, the king who would dramatically change Jewish history.

Cyrus freed the Jews from Babylonian captivity and repatriated them to the Land of Israel together with the sacred vessels of the destroyed Holy Temple, along with money to rebuild a new Holy Temple. This is recorded in Isaiah and Ezra. Additionally the historian Josephus quoted a letter from Cyrus’ decrees concerning the Jews return to Zion.

The Cyrus Cylinder containing the Edict of Cyrus today lies in the British Museum.

A thousand years later Arabs overran Persia, established Islam - and Zoroastrianism became a persecuted minority faith.

In today’s Iran, there are only some 10,000-25,000 Zoroastrians in a population of 93,000,000. The glorious period of Zoroastrian history is not taught in Iranian schools.

In a post-war Iran, school textbooks should include the suppressed indigenous Zoroastrian culture of Iran. Schoolchildren would also undertake excursions to Persepolis, the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire, deeply reflecting its state religion, Zoroastrianism. Iranians are aware that Islam was violently imposed by Arabs on Persia which has been shown to be a calamitous undertaking. Many Iranians, disillusioned with the Ayatollahs, might gladly embrace their authentic identity.

For Israel and Jews, it would be a way of reciprocating the generosity of King Cyrus which changed Jewish direction, history and destiny. Cyrus is regarded by Iranians with great reverence, and as the ruler of “human rights," religious tolerance and the abolition of forced labor. Jews regard Cyrus as a messiah-the only non-Jew venerated to this degree.

Jews are a people of memory-Zachor! Let us now directly inform the people of Iran that Israel is returning the favor to the Persian people in their hour of need as Cyrus did for the Jews 2600 years ago.

Ron J Hutter is the author of the satirical novel on antisemitism, “The Trombone Man: Tales of a Misogynist", the play “BEST," and the “Kristallnacht Cantata: A Voice of Courage." He is a retired clinical psychologist andavailable to anyone (pro bono) to contact him for help dealing with stress, fear, and coping, especially with sirens and sleep deprivation. Write: rjontofhutter@gmail.com