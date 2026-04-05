Hezbollah weapons cache located near a school IDF Spokesperson

Golani Brigade soldiers continue targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and to protect Israel’s civilians.

The soldiers located a large amount of Hezbollah equipment inside a school, including military gear and uniforms of the organization, graduation certificates of the Radwan Force unit, RPG operation manuals, surface-to-surface rockets, and launchers.

Hezbollah certificate found in school IDF Spokesperson

This was all found alongside packages that were sent from Iran to Shiite villages in Lebanon.

Near the school, an additional cache of military equipment and weapons was found, including: military vests and helmets, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles.