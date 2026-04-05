US President Donald Trump told Fox News that the United States secretly armed Iranian protesters with firearms earlier this year, sending “a lot of guns" through Kurdish intermediaries as the regime cracked down on demonstrations.

The move came after the Iranian regime reportedly killed 45,000 civilians in their own country.

“We sent them guns to the protesters, a lot of them," Trump said in a telephone interview. “We sent them through the Kurds. They kept them, so we sent more to the protesters, a lot of them."

Protests earlier this year saw thousands of Iranians take to the streets against the regime, only to face live ammunition. Trump had previously pledged support to the demonstrators on Truth Social, stating “help is on the way."

Neither the White House or Iran has officially confirmed the claims.