US President Donald Trump is intensifying his threats against Iran, warning that the country's civilian infrastructure will be in the crosshairs beginning Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

He added: "Open the ***** Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Speaking with Fox News on Sunday, Trump went into more detail on his plans if Iran does not make a deal with the US: "If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking the oil. You're going to see bridges and power plants dropping all over the country."

The President added in the interview that he believes that he could reach a deal with Iran by Monday.

The post comes as the ten-day deadline instituted by the US for Iran to reopen the major waterway nears its end.

On Saturday, the President issued a similar warning, writing: "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP"