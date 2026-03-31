Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps is threatening major high-tech companies amid suspicion that they are involved in assassinations within the country.

The Iranians warned that 18 companies-including Apple, Google, Intel, Microsoft, and Meta-will be targeted starting at 8 pm tomorrow evening (Wednesday), in response to the assassinations.

In the statement, the Revolutionary Guards called on employees of these companies to evacuate their workplaces “to save their lives," and issued a similar warning to residents living near the offices of tech giants in the Middle East.

“Residents in the vicinity of these companies, in all countries of the region, should also leave their locations within a radius of one kilometer and move to a safe place," the Iranians warned. “Companies that actively participate in terrorist plans will be targets of retaliation. Starting from 20:00 on Wednesday (Tehran time), their facilities will be subject to attack in response to any assassination within Iran."