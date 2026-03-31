The Hezbollah terror organization published details on Tuesday from the encounter in southern Lebanon the previous night in which four soldiers from the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit fell in combat.

According to the IDF, the troops identified the Hezbollah terrorists and engaged in close combat with them, during which the four soldiers were killed, and three others were wounded.

Hezbollah claims that on Monday, its terrorists fought three consecutive clashes with IDF forces in the village of Aainata between 12:00 and 5:00 p.m., during which they hit a Merkava tank with a guided missile, and that at 19:45 they hit the IDF headquarters in Ainata with a precision missile.

Meanwhile, the new spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, also known as "Abu Obaida," like his predecessor, is calling on Hezbollah to increase its efforts to abduct Israeli soldiers to free Arab prisoners from Israeli jails.

According to the Al-Qassam spokesman, the Jihad that Hamas led against Israel "proved that "the shortest way to free prisoners is through the resistance," and that Hezbollah must complete the mission of freeing the prisoners by abducting soldiers.