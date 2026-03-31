Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a statement to the nation this evening (Tuesday) on the war with Iran and Hezbollah on the eve of Passover.

On the eve of this Festival of Our Freedom - Israel is stronger than ever," Netanyahu said. "We are systematically crushing the Iranian regime."

"The price we exacted from Iran was not just money. Since the beginning of the War of Revival, we have inflicted ten 'plagues' on the axis of evil. The 'plague' of Hamas in Gaza, the 'plague' of Hezbollah in Lebanon, the plague of Assad in Syria, the 'plague' of the terrorist organizations in Judea and Samaria, the 'plague' of the Houthis in Yemen, and five more 'plagues' on Iran: the nuclear weapons, the missiles, the regime's infrastructure, the forces of oppression, and the 'plague' of the firstborn - in our case, the 'plague' on their senior officials," Netanyahu emphasized.

He added, "The ayatollah's regime has spent almost a trillion dollars over the years in a massive effort to destroy us. The trillion has gone down the drain. The regime in Iran is weaker than ever, and sooner or later we foresee its fall."

He said, "In addition, we have awakened the world to the danger that Iran poses to all of humanity. Today, there is no one who does not understand the magnitude of the danger. In the past, we fought alone, today we fight shoulder to shoulder with the US and create new alliances in the region against the Iranian threat. I hope that I will soon be able to tell you about these alliances."