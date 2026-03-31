The IDF has confirmed that on Monday, it eliminated Ibrahim al-Khaldi, a terrorist from the Hamas naval force, in the area of Nuseirat.

According to the IDF, Al-Khaldi has functioned as a source of expertise while planning and advancing maritime terror attacks against IDF troops from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF stressed that before the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

The military reiterated that troops from the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.