תיעוד: השמדת משגר שהיה מכוון לעבר ישראל צילום: דובר צה"ל

Since the beginning of operation Roaring Lion, more than 180 launchers have been struck across Lebanon

During an activity of soldiers of the 146th Division, dozens of loaded rocket launchers ready to launch projectiiles toward the State of Israel were located in the Ramiyah area of southern Lebanon. Shortly after, the rockets and the launchers were dismantled.

The soldiers located a rocket launcher that fired rockets toward the communities of northern Israel earlier today, and dismantled it from the air.

Moreover, the soldiers, along with the Israeli Air Force, dismantled dozens of terror infrastructure sites, including anti-tank missile launching posts, observation posts, underground tunnel shafts, weapon storage facilities, and operational apartments.

"IDF soldiers are doing everything possible in order to reduce rocket fire attacks towards the State of Israel and the communities of northern Israel in particular, a mission which is of the highest priority," the military stated.