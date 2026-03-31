Hezbollah terrorists operate in Christian village of Qawzah IDF Spokesperson

According to declassified IDF intelligence, Hezbollah has seized control of the village of Qawzah in southern Lebanon and has begun launching terror attacks from within the village. This includes rocket and missile launches as well as anti-tank fire.

The IDF says that in recent months, it has identified that Hezbollah is strategically embedding itself in Christian villages and executing terror attacks from them, assuming that operating from these areas grants it protection it from IDF strikes.

This is not the first time the IDF has exposed how Hezbollah exploits Christian villages as human shields. Earlier this week, the IDF revealed Hezbollah activity and terrorist infrastructure beneath a church in a southern Lebanon village.

"Hezbollah’s activity from within civilian areas endangers the local residents. The terrorist organization has dragged the State of Lebanon into war on behalf of the Iranian terror regime, choosing terrorism over prosperity," the IDF stated.

The IDF emphasizes that its operations are directed against terrorist threats, and will continue to act to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel, while taking all possible measures to mitigate harm to civilians.