Every year Jewish families gather around the Passover table and open the Haggadah. The evening is called the Seder, which means “order." Yet anyone reading it carefully might wonder: what order?

Children ask questions. Stories interrupt stories. Songs appear in the middle. We debate ancient sages, spill wine for the plagues, break for dinner halfway through, and then come back to prayers and poetry.

At first glance it can feel almost random.

But the truth is the opposite. The Seder is not disorganized at all. Its order is not chronological but emotional. It guides a nation step by step through the psychological journey from trauma to redemption.

In fact, the structure of the Seder closely mirrors a framework described by Harvard psychologist Dr. David Rosmarin, who studies how people deal with anxiety. Rosmarin describes four stages of working through a crisis:

Identify, Share, Embrace, and Let Go.

Remarkably, the Seder follows exactly the same order.

1. Identify (Kadesh | Urchatz | Karpas | Yachatz)

The evening begins not with explanation but with ritual. First comes Kiddush, sanctifying the festival as “a remembrance of the Exodus from Egypt." Before the story even begins, we take ourselves back to that life changing moment in time.

Then comes the vegetable dipped in salt water. It is a small gesture but a powerful one. The vegetable represents growth from the earth. The salt water represents tears. The message is simple: there is no growth without tears.

Finally, the middle matzah is broken, and half of it is hidden away. These opening acts quietly acknowledge that something in the human story is broken, but they place that brokenness within a sacred framework. The pain is real, but it does not overwhelm the evening.

In Rosmarin’s language, the experience has been identified.

2. Share (Maggid)

Only now does the Seder begin the long process of storytelling. This entire section is called Maggid, which literally means “telling." In fact, the word Haggadah itself comes from that same root-it simply means telling the story.

Children ask why this night is different. Adults recount slavery in Egypt and the journey to freedom. The story stretches across generations and voices.

Modern psychology understands why this matters. Pain that remains silent grows heavier. Pain that is shared gives meaning.

The Seder insists that every generation must see itself as personally part of this story. By telling it again and again, we, the Jewish people, transform suffering into purpose and survival into destiny.

3. Embrace (Rachtzah | Motzi Matzah | Maror | Korech)

The next stage is not avoiding the pain but embracing it.

Before the symbolic foods are eaten, the Seder introduces a striking moment: the song Dayeinu. The verses walk through the entire journey of redemption, step by step: leaving Egypt, crossing the sea, wandering through the desert, receiving the Torah, entering the Land of Israel. It is not simply a celebration. It is a map of the difficult road itself.

Redemption did not arrive all at once. It unfolded through stages-each with its own struggles and uncertainties. By listing each step, Dayeinu teaches us to embrace the process rather than expecting a perfect ending from the start.

And yet the refrain “It would have been enough" offers a gentle nudge toward something deeper: an awareness that the journey itself is guided by a Hand we cannot see. Only after this reflection do we taste the symbolic foods, each of them carrying a double message.

Matzah is the bread of freedom because it was baked quickly when our ancestors fled Egypt in haste. Yet it is also the bread of poverty, the simple food of slaves. Freedom and hardship, side by side.

Maror, the bitter herbs, force us to taste the bitterness of slavery. Yet they are dipped in sweet charoset, reminding us how human beings can grow accustomed to almost anything-even oppression-and why leaving Egypt was not only liberation but also a leap into the unknown.

And then there is the Paschal Lamb, symbolized today by the roasted bone on the Seder plate. It recalls the courage of the Israelites who were willing to sacrifice the Egyptians’ animal god on the night before their firstborn were struck. But it also points forward, to the day when the Passover offering will once again be brought in a rebuilt Jerusalem.

Then we combine the Matzah and Maror into one bite. The message is profound: redemption does not erase suffering. It integrates it.

Bitterness and freedom must be held together if the story is to be understood honestly.

4. Let Go (Shulchan Orech | Tzafun | Barech | Hallel | Nirtzah)

The final stage unfolds around the meal itself. We eat the festive meal so that by the time the Afikoman arrives we are no longer hungry. The meal is deliberately finished. Nothing more needs to be added.

Earlier in the evening, we broke the middle matzah and hid half of it away. Now it returns as the final taste of the night. And that is precisely the point. The Seder ends not with striving but with completion. We stop eating. We stop adding. We simply sit with the final taste.

It is a quiet reminder that once we have done our part-told the story, faced the bitterness, celebrated the journey-there comes a moment when we must release our anxieties, let go of our guilt, and trust that the rest of the story is in God’s hands.

Now the Seder ascends with the singing of the Hallel Psalms, ancient songs celebrating God’s redeeming power. They praise God for uplifting the downtrodden and transforming history in ways human beings could never predict.

At this point the perspective changes. Participants step back from the individual events of the story and begin to see the larger pattern.

The evening concludes with playful but profound songs, including Chad Gadya, the tale of the “one little kid." In the song, each force in history overwhelms the one before it until finally God Himself appears and ends the chain.

The message could hardly be clearer. History may look like an endless series of human power struggles, but the story does not belong to the strongest empire or the latest aggressor.

In the end, we have to let go and let God.

The Seder can be seen as moving through a complete arc: identify the pain, share the story, embrace the journey, and let go into faith.

What first appears like a scattered evening of rituals and songs turns out to be a carefully choreographed journey, from the memory of slavery to the confidence that the story of redemption is still unfolding.