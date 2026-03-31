Who is the “Banin Charitable Association"?

It is an NGO that presents itself as “humanitarian and apolitical," yet is repeatedly linked to Hezbollah in media reports, research, and field testimonies.

In studies dealing with the Shiite economy in Lebanon, the association is classified under the category of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in the Shiite environment identified with Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.

On its official website, the association emphasizes its role as a non-sectarian aid provider serving all communities. In reality, however, it operates primarily in Hezbollah strongholds (Dahiya, southern Lebanon) and benefits from a level of operational freedom that is not afforded to other organizations in these areas.

A key incident that cemented the association’s perceived ties to Hezbollah was the June 2021 break-in at the Lebanese Swiss Bank in Hamra. Dozens of individuals affiliated with “Banin" stormed the branch, demanding that funds be transferred to Turkey.

Real time reports characterized the participants either as Hezbollah operatives or as a group acting under the organization’s patronage.

Rather than establishing an effective state-run alternative for providing social services to displaced Shiites, the Lebanese government, effectively under Al-Sayed’s auspices (despite her professional background and expertise at the World Bank), is delegating this responsibility back to Hezbollah via one of its affiliated charitable organizations - “Banin."

In practice, this approach reinforces Hezbollah’s civilian infrastructure and deepens the Shiite community’s reliance on it, instead of channelling resources into a viable civilian alternative independent of Hezbollah.

Hezbollah’s civilian infrastructure underpins its military capabilities.

Without substantive intervention by the Lebanese government to reduce the Shiite population’s reliance on Hezbollah, meaningful structural change in Lebanon will remain unattainable.

Under such conditions, Hezbollah’s quasi-state will ultimately prevail over the Lebanese state.

Why does Hanin Al-Sayed, an expert in developing formal social protection systems intended to replace Hezbollah’s aid mechanisms, permit such an organization (“Banin") to operate with the approval and legitimacy of the Lebanese government?