During recent meetings, United Nations Human Rights Council Vice President Council Chair Marcos Gómez Martínez cut off an address by Professor Anne Bayefsky, Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and President of Human Rights Voices, after Bayefsky noted the antisemitic statements made by UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese.

Prof. Bayefsky provided Arutz Sheva - Israel National News with a video of her statement, Martínez's response, and Albanese's recent antisemitic accusations.

"While Israelis are fighting for their lives, the United Nations is fighting to increase the hardship and pain. The depth of depravity is personified by Francesca Albanese, the so-called 'human rights expert' appointed by the UN Human Rights Council. Under the guise of presenting her latest UN 'report,' Albanese has just headlined an extraordinary five events at the UN in one week alone. Over the course of a 'dialogue' at the Council, a press briefing and three 'side events,' Albanese used her UN platform to incite violent Jew-hatred. In effect, she’s a diplomatic envoy for Iranian missiles. The feat was backstopped by the Human Rights Council bosses, the Palestinian entourage, the array of Islamic states fronted by Pakistan, along with Qatar and South Africa and a gang of terror-supporting non-governmental organizations such as Al-Haq," Prof. Bayefsky said.

"This modern Joseph Goebbels couldn’t operate without that UN microphone and the UN machinery’s continuous efforts to shut down her critics. On this occasion, as a representative of a UN-accredited NGO, I was given a 90-second slot to participate in the Council’s 'interactive dialogue' with Albanese. Ninety seconds was too much truth for the UN human rights system and Albanese to handle. She responded by attacking me, before proceeding to double down on her malevolent rhetoric. In a condemnation that the UN reserves for Albanese’s critics, Council Chair Marcos Gómez Martínez (Spain) accused me of failing to observe the 'dignity' and 'respect' he alleged was on display by everyone else during their 'discussion of human rights.'

"What counts as 'dignity' and 'respect'at the UN when the targets are the Jewish people? Led by Albanese, this time it was a six-step process. (1) accuse the victims of 'weaponizing' the Holocaust, (2) erase the Jew from the Jewish state, (3) actually weaponize the Holocaust, (4) analogize Israelis to Nazis, (5) demonize the Jewish state, and (6) delegitimize Israel, period. For this agenda, there were no interruptions or admonitions from those running UN 'human rights' operations. Listen for yourselves. As the battle in the field rages, the UN has joined the battle - on the side of the forces of evil," she said.