White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the press on Monday that Operation Epic Fury against the Islamic Republic of Iran is "moving ahead successfully" and that progress was being made toward a deal with the regime.

According to Leavitt, more than 11,000 enemy targets have been struck. "Each strike further crippling the enemy's offensive and defensive capabilities and creates more leverage for the US and our allies." She added that the regime's navy has no vessels operating in regional waterways and no way to project naval power.

The Press Secretary claimed that the remaining elements of the regime are growing increasingly eager to end the destruction and negotiate while they still can. "Despite all of the public posturing you hear from the regime and false reporting, talks are continuing and going well. What is said publicly is much different than what is being communicated to us privately."

She referred to the talks as a "once in a generation opportunity to make a deal with the United States, permanently abandon their nuclear ambitions, and stop acting as the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism."

Leavitt warned that if the Iranians do not make a deal, "The greatest military in the history of the world continues to stand by to provide President Trump with every option available to ensure that this regime continues to pay a grave price. One way or another, Iran will not have the credible ability to threaten the US or our allies."