מעצרו של המחבל דוברות המשטרה

The police published footage of Monday showing the moment officers arrested the terrorist who stabbed Ramat Gan Religious Council Chairman Gedalyahu Ben Shimon three weeks ago, severely wounding him.

In the footage, patrolmen from the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan police station can be seen locating the terrorist, a 20-year-old from Jatt, and confronting him.

The terrorist can be heard in the video attempting to play innocent: "I promise you, I didn't do anything. Everyone's looking at me. What do you want from me? I didn't do anything."

The investigation found that the terrorist acted systematically to hide evidence after the attack: he threw away the sweatshirt he wore during the act and attempted to rid himself of the knife he used.

However, determination by the officers on the ground, who thoroughly searched his escape route, led them to the knife and the other objects the suspect attempted to leave behind, which helped them build a case against him.

A serious indictment was filed against the terrorist today, charging him with attempted murder under aggravated circumstances. The indictment emphasizes that this was a stabbing attack carried out with a clear nationalist motive, with the aim of harming an Israeli citizen.