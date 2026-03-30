התקיפה וקולות הקשר דובר צה"ל

The Israel Defense Forces published new data this evening (Monday) regarding Air Force operations in the Beirut area.

In a joint effort by the Air Force, Northern Command, and the Intelligence Directorate, more than 100 high-rise “terror towers" used by the Hezbollah were destroyed in the heart of Beirut.

According to the IDF, these buildings-some of which dominated Beirut’s skyline-served as critical infrastructure for Hezbollah’s command, control, and execution of terror operations against Israeli civilians and IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon.

The IDF emphasized that the organization deliberately embedded these headquarters within densely populated residential neighborhoods and among civilian populations. “This is another example of the terrorist organization’s cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians," the IDF said.

Footage released shows the moments the buildings collapsed, along with recorded communications between pilots and drone operators during the precise execution of the strikes.