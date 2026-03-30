The Prime Minister's Office published a statement on Monday on behalf of the Prime Minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, in which she announced her decision to decline the offer to light a torch at the opening ceremony of Israel's 78th Independence Day.

The announcement comes after Netanyahu returned from an official visit to Washington, DC, which she undertook at the personal invitation of US First Lady Melania Trump.

The official announcement stated that Netanyahu thanked Knesset Member Sasson Guetta for the honorable recommendation to light a torch and to Minister Miri Regev, who oversees the ceremonies.

This being said, Netanyahu chose to pass the honor on to the citizens of the country and the security forces who face ongoing combat.

"At this time, while the State of Israel is in an existential war and historic days against Iran, Mrs. Netanyahu stresses that the lighting of the torch on Independence Day deserves to be for the wonderful citizens of the State of Israel," the statement read.

Netanyahu noted that the torch should recognize those who stand heroically on the front and in the rear and demonstrate extraordinary mutual commitment throughout nearly two and a half years of fighting.

The Prime Minister's wife added that she asks that the torch belong to the soldiers and the brave pilots, "who fly high and reach great distances."