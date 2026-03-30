As Israel prepares to celebrate the Passover holiday under a continued threat of missile and enemy attack on multiple fronts, the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization has released a guide of halachot for Passover in times of war. The text focuses on how to lead the Seder and make holiday preparations in light of the ongoing risk that a siren will interrupt the process.

Tzohar Chair Rabbi David Stav wrote in the introduction to the guide that we are living in times that would be described as a sha’at hadchak, times of pressure or extraordinary circumstances. Given that reality, he writes, “we must carefully consider the details of the laws and practices required in such circumstances."

He writes that while the seder is often filled with lengthy and in-depth discussions surrounding the Passover story, “precisely because of this unique period we are experiencing, it may be necessary to shorten the first part of the Haggadah, the telling of the Exodus."

Among the guidelines are which of the core components should be prioritized and ideally not omitted from the Magid (retelling) section of the seder, as well as what to do when a possible interruption due to a siren occurs between the blessing over the matzah, marror, or wine and its consumption.

Rabbi Stav added, “What we are experiencing is no less than a realization of the wonders which were prophesied in ancient times. As witnesses to the power of the State of Israel to strike so decisively against our enemies, we are left truly awestruck. The reality, therefore, is that we have no difficulty in truly feeling as if we are again experiencing an Exodus, literally living through a time of revelation, deliverance, and with Hashem’s continued blessing, a time of miraculous success and victory."

To address any specific issues or halachic questions, Tzohar has opened a hotline (staffed in English and Hebrew) which can be accessed by calling 1-800-200-377