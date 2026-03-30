Defense Minister Israel Katz visited wounded IDF soldiers at Beilinson Hospital, who were injured during fighting in southern Lebanon.

During the visit, Katz met with fighters from the Yahalom unit, the Paratroopers Brigade, and the Golani Brigade Reconnaissance Unit who were wounded in combat against Hezbollah terrorists. He thanked them for their contribution, bravery, and determination to recover and return to the battlefield alongside their comrades.

Katz also met with Shay Li, a soldier from the Golani reconnaissance unit who was wounded in southern Lebanon. The Defense Minister signed the brigade’s flag, writing: “To Shay Li, the hero from the Golani reconnaissance unit, with great appreciation from a former paratrooper, Israel Katz, Defense Minister."

During their conversation, Shay Li told the minister: “We must not stop in Lebanon, it is really important."

Katz replied: “We will not stop. We are operating in Iran, in Lebanon, and across all fronts. We fully understand what is required. You and your comrades now carry Israel’s security on your shoulders - thanks to you, we will make the necessary decisions."

At the conclusion of the visit, Katz said: “I came to strengthen our heroic soldiers who were wounded in battle against our enemies in southern Lebanon - but they are the ones who strengthened me. Their fighting spirit, belief in the justice of our path, and determination to return to the battlefield inspire each and every one of us. The State of Israel is committed to you - the wounded, your families, and all those fighting on the front lines. We will continue to act with full force against terrorist organizations on all fronts until a clear victory is achieved and the security of Israel’s citizens is ensured."