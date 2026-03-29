The Chief of the General Staff has concluded the inquiry into the shooting incident toward Misgav Am on March 22, 2026, in which Ofer (Poshko) Moskovitz was killed as a result of erroneous fire.

According to the findings, five artillery shells were fired from a deployment position within Israeli territory, striking Kibbutz Misgav Am and resulting in Moskovitz’s death. Moskovitz was described as a symbol of pioneering spirit and connection to the land among residents of the Upper Galilee.

Following the incident, a professional inquiry team headed by Chief Artillery Officer BG Ehud Bibi was established to investigate the circumstances and draw conclusions. The findings were presented earlier today to Moskovitz’s family.

The inquiry determined that the fire occurred during an operational incident in which artillery units were providing close support to maneuvering forces. It found that the error resulted from a convergence of several operational factors and non-optimal firing conditions. The inquiry further concluded that no negligence or ethical failure was identified among those involved in the firing process.

In response to the findings, Commander of the Ground Forces MG Nadav Lotan directed the issuance of a new operational order addressing artillery fire over civilian communities and infrastructure, described as stricter than the current standing directive.

The findings were presented to the Chief of the General Staff by the Commander of the Northern Command, the Commander of the Ground Forces, and the Chief Artillery Officer. The Chief of the General Staff accepted the conclusions, describing the inquiry as a professional examination of operational fire during wartime and stating that its conclusions must be applied without delay.

He emphasized that he accepts the determination that there was no negligence in the commanders’ decision-making process under the circumstances. He also instructed that all safety components related to the incident be examined, particularly regarding the deployment of artillery units near civilian communities, with the aim of reducing the risk of fire over populated areas. The findings were also ordered to be presented to the family.

Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir stated: “This is a difficult and regrettable incident, in which an Israeli civilian, Ofer (Poshko) Moskovitz, was killed as a result of IDF fire. He was a man of the north and one of the pillars of the Misgav Am community.

“The battalion and the artillery unit have been operating continuously and professionally since the beginning of the campaign to remove the threat and to strike enemy targets. The incident resulted from a convergence of several factors, including aspects of the fire calculation system, terrain conditions, and an error in topographical calculations. This is an incident that requires learning from the conclusions.

“We must review and refine all safety components, particularly the method of deployment and use of fire near civilian communities, in order to prevent risk to our civilians. We will implement the necessary improvements and continue to operate responsibly in order to continue to defend the residents of the north. The IDF expresses deep sorrow to the family and the community."

The IDF stated that the conclusions of the inquiry will be implemented and studied among Corps commanders and troops. It expressed regret over the incident and shared in the grief of the Moskovitz family and the Misgav Am community.