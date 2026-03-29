Medics and paramedics from Magen David Adom provided medical treatment this evening (Sunday) and evacuated 31 victims to Soroka Medical Center. Among them were 11 people lightly injured by objects propelled by the blast of an Iranian missile that struck the city, as well as 20 individuals suffering from anxiety attacks.

“The house is completely destroyed, totally ruined. The ceiling of the second floor collapsed entirely," described Oleg, a resident of a neighborhood hit in the city. “It’s a total shock. I still don’t understand. I feel frozen."

Footage from the city shows a large, black mushroom-shaped plume of smoke rising above the impact area.