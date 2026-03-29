זיהוי מחבלים חמושים וחיסולם מהאוויר דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Sunday published footage of the reserve troops from the 769th Brigade operating in southern Lebanon.

The reservists, operating under the command of the 91st Division, are conducting a targeted ground operation to enhance the forward defensive area in southern Lebanon.

During targeted operations in the forward defensive area, surveillance troops from Unit 869 identified several armed terrorists entering a structure.

The troops directed an Israeli Air Force aircraft to strike the structure, eliminating the terrorists.