Three burglars broke into the offices of the Midrag service rating company in Jerusalem on Saturday night. However, the incident, which could have ended with serious damage, turned viral and quite amusing.

Security footage shows the thieves entering the office, but the moment the burglar alarm sounds, they begin to flee - not before one of them does something unexpected.

As his friends are seen fleeing, one of the burglars runs to the company's refrigerator, pulls out a bottle of milk, and only then makes a run for it.

Midrag, which rates professionals for hire, did not hold back and commented on the incident, writing: "They broke into our offices and didn't steal anything other than milk. We recommended that the burglars change professions, but they deserve a 10 for their resourcefulness to run and grab milk after the alarm sounded."

Social media users also commented using concepts from the Midrag website: "I hope they at least filled out the survey afterwards," wrote one, with another wondering sarcastically: "Did you check the burglars that you recently removed from the list of professionals?"