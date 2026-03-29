תיעוד תקיפת המחבלים דובר צה"ל

IDF forces carried out overnight operations on Sunday in the central Gaza Strip, killing a group of around ten armed terrorists affiliated with Hamas.

According to the military, troops identified the cell operating in the area and launched an immediate strike to eliminate a direct threat to Israeli forces.

In a separate incident the same night, soldiers from the 188th Brigade killed Ahmad Faiz Salem Abu Reida, a terrorist previously detained during the war for involvement in terrorist activity. He had been released recently as part of a hostage exchange deal.

The IDF said that since his release, Abu Reida repeatedly violated the terms of the agreement. Among the allegations: crossing the designated “yellow line" multiple times, transferring funds to individuals suspected of terrorist activity, and posing a concrete threat to Israeli troops operating in the area.