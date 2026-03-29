שריפה בעקבות נפילה בנאות חובב צילום: דוברות כבאות והצלה

A missile launched by Iran on Sunday afternoon toward southern Israel fell at the entrance to the Neot Hovav industrial zone in the northern Negev region. Firefighting crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at the scene.

A Magen David Adom ambulance team treated one individual who was lightly injured as a result of the blast. At the time of publication, there are no additional reports of injuries.

Over the past few hours, Iran launched several missile barrages at southern Israel. The majority of the missiles were intercepted.

Hezbollah also launched several rockets from Lebanon at northern Israel. In one instance, interception fragments fell in Kiryat Ata in the Haifa Bay Area. No one was injured in the incident.