In a quiet corner of Kiryat Ono, the air smells of fresh paint and the rhythmic thud of weights hitting a gym floor echoes through the halls. To a passerby, it looks like a high -end wellness center, but for the men and women walking through its doors - some with visible prosthetics, others with the invisible weight of trauma - it is the only place where the war finally goes quiet.

This is the Belev Echad house, and in the wake of the "Swords of Iron" war, it has become the beating heart of Israel’s civilian effort to catch those who fell while standing for the nation.

The General of Healing: Matan Eisenberg

At the center of this sanctuary is Matan Eisenberg, a man who knows exactly what it means to lose everything in a heartbeat. A former officer in the Golani infantry brigade, Matan’s life changed forever during a late-night briefing in Hebron. An accidental discharge from a soldier's rifle sent a 5.56mm round into his right hip, fracturing his pelvis, tearing a major artery, and damaging his optic nerve through massive blood loss.

After four surgeries and a year of grueling rehabilitation, Matan didn't just return to life; he dedicated his life to leading others through the same darkness. Today, as the Wellness, Guest Experience & Delegations Coordinator of the Belev Echad house, he serves as a living bridge between trauma and recovery. "Instead of rehabilitating alone, we're rehabilitating together," Matan says, explaining why the house is designed to feel like a home rather than a clinic.

A Family, Not a Charity

The philosophy of the organization is etched into its very name. "Our name, Belev Echad, translates to ‘One Heart,’" explains Rabbi Uriel Vigler, the organization’s co-founder. "It signifies that we and the soldiers we help are one family. Their pain is our pain, and their struggles are our struggles. As long as there is a single soldier wounded, we will do everything to be there with them".

Inside the house, healing is a multi-sensory experience. In one room, a soldier might be undergoing intensive physiotherapy or reflexology to regain movement in a limb. In another, the atmosphere is electric with the grunts of an MMA training session led by specialized coaches. "We give them a place where they can get an hour of silence from the war," Matan explains, describing the peace found in the focus of physical effort.

Shevy Vigler, co-founder and the driving force behind the organization's personalized touch, believes this holistic approach is literal life-saving work. "Before October 7, our mission was helping restore soldiers to life. Now, it has shifted to saving their lives, ensuring they never have to face the horrors they witnessed alone".

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No Hero is Left Behind

The mission of Belev Echad has expanded dramatically to meet the current crisis:

The Personal Touch: Staff and volunteers have made over 400 check-in calls to veterans, assessing their mental health and financial stability.

Hospital Miracles: Teams have visited more than 500 wounded soldiers in hospital wards, providing everything from iPhone repairs to specialized home-cooked meals for the weekend.

A Seat at the Table: For the Passover holiday, thousands of boxes of Matzah Shmura and wine were dispatched to homes across the country.

Practical Grace: The organization provides essential medical equipment, such as wheelchairs and crutches, and offers financial grants for those who can no longer work.

The Ultimate Dream

Despite the growth and the thousands of lives touched, the Viglers and Matan hold onto a "bittersweet" dream. "Our vision is to one day shut down Belev Echad," Rabbi Uriel Vigler says. "We pray for the day when there are no more wars and no more wounded soldiers. But until that day comes, we are here - heart and soul".

In the meantime, the mission remains clear. As the slogan on their walls reminds every visitor: When heroes need heroes, Belev Echad is the first to answer.

BE A HERO TO OUR HEROES.

Your support provides the physiotherapy, emotional coaching, and community that wounded warriors need to reclaim their lives. Every donation goes directly to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of Israel's defenders.

DONATE NOW TO BELEV ECHAD

credit: Belev echad

credit: Belev echad

credit: Belev echad

credit: Belev echad

credit: Belev echad