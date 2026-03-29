One month ago, IDF troops in the air, at sea, and on the ground launched Operation “Roaring Lion," an operation intended to remove an immediate threat to the State of Israel and to degrade the enemy’s infrastructure and capabilities.

In the days leading up to Operation “Roaring Lion," focused operational preparations took place, including situational assessments, intelligence updates, approval of plans, multi-front readiness, and inter-service coordination, until the conditions were met for issuing the order to commence the operation.

The operation was carried out on the basis of precise intelligence, orderly operational planning, and coordination between IDF branches, alongside cooperation with international partners in the United States.

הרמטכ"ל בישיבת תיאום עם הכוחות האמריקניים צילום: דובר צה"ל