Steven Gruzd, 53, a senior journalist and researcher and a well-known figure in Johannesburg’s Jewish community, was murdered on Saturday after being kidnapped in the heart of the city.

Gruzd served as the head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Archives at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) and was considered one of the leading experts in his field.

On Friday night, the community security organization received a report of Gruzd’s disappearance. When suspicion arose that it was a kidnapping, a joint command was established between the community security organization, the local security unit, and the South African Police, who launched an extensive pursuit operation.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, five suspects were arrested, and Gruzd’s body was found in a remote area on the outskirts of the city.

Liron Sanders, CEO of the community security organization, stated that all circumstances point to an “express kidnapping" - a common and growing phenomenon in South Africa, in which victims are abducted for quick cash withdrawals or immediate ransom demands. Sanders clarified that there is currently no evidence suggesting that Gruzd was kidnapped for antisemitic or political reasons.

The SAIIA issued a statement of mourning: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Steven Gruzd, head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Program. Steven, an integral part of the institute, was known for his unwavering dedication to his work and his commitment to the policy community in Africa. We will miss his brilliant mind, his deep friendship, and his gentle spirit."