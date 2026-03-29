

Ken Abramowitz is a Threat Analyst and author of “The Multifront War"

Edited by Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld, President, American Center for Democracy (ACD)



Since October 7, 2023, when the Iranian proxy Hamas’ genocidal attack against Israel, more than 13,340 antisemitic attacks against Jews have been reported in the United States. Countless more have gone unreported.

However, with the U.S.-Israel joint operation to stop the death cult of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on June 28, 2026, new fatwas were issued by Muslim clerics everywhere, obliging all Muslims (Shiite and Sunni) to avenge his death. While US authorities are concerned about possible threats from Iranian cells in the US, we are already witnessing “lone wolf" attacks by devout Muslims.

On March 1, a mass shooting in Austin, TX, left three dead, at least 12 injured, as the attacker, wearing an Iranian flag, yelled, “Allahu Akbar".

On March 7, an ISIS-inspired attack occurred outside Gracie Mansion in New York City by two radical Muslims, whose improvised IED devices failed to detonate.

On March 12, another mass shooter, yelling “Allahu Akbar", at Old Dominion University campus in Norfolk, VA, killed one and wounded two.

Also on March 12, another terrorist rammed a truck into a synagogue and a preschool, Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan. The driver, a migrant from Lebanon, was armed with a rifle, and the truck contained fireworks and an unidentified chemical agent that ignited as he crashed into the building.

While this was the only physical antisemitic attack since the war with Iran began, the rise in other kinds of attacks by radical Muslims against the general population should be noted.

Until this war with Iran began, radical Muslim terrorists were busy “globalizing the Intifada" by attacking mainly Jews and Jewish/Israeli targets. The war with Iran seems to give them the opportunity to attack all Americans.

This, as many other tragic incidents, raises an important question: Why is antisemitism out of control throughout the world? Who is financing and promoting it? And why? What do the enemies of Jews want? And, as we are witnessing more attacks recently, the same haters are also attacking Christians. Western Civilization (democracy) is under attack by three groups of enemies, all of whom hate Jews and Christians, as they reject the concept of a Judeo-Christian G-d who implements the rule of laws on an equal basis to all. What do they intend for the Christians?

Our key enemies are criminal organizations posing as governments or legitimate social organizations. They are color-coded as the communist Reds (China, Russia, North Korea), the Islamist Greens (Iran, Qatar), and the globalist Blues (UN, World Economic Forum, drug cartels). If we declared war on antisemitism and anti-Christian behavior, we could go a long way toward defeating these enemies without necessarily using military means.

We have 12 suggestions for the US government, should it get serious in defeating antisemitism and the anti-Christian behavior associated with it:

1) The US government should commit to protecting Jews and Christians worldwide. Foreign governments that refuse to protect Christians and Jews should be sanctioned through higher tariffs, as well as direct sanctions on key leaders.

2) The State Department should publish a continuously updated list of key countries that are systemically antisemitic or anti-Christian. The FBI should publish a list of domestic NGOs and universities that are systemically anti-Christian and antisemitic. The IRS should revoke the tax-exempt status for any organization on the FBI list. No country or organization on these lists should be able to contribute any amount of money to any American institution or politician in any way and for any reason.

3) All US government agencies, as well as state and local agencies, must adopt the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism. Any agency refusing to do so will lose all Federal financing. Any business or institution that boycotts Christians or Jews should immediately be boycotted by the federal and state governments.

4) The US government should substantially expand the list of foreign terror organizations to include: BLM, Antifa, drug cartels, the Nation of Islam, and the Muslim Brotherhood family of organizations, including CAIR.

5) Iran should be specifically designated as a Worldwide Shiite Islamic Death Cult. The US should put secondary sanctions on all of its foreign trade. Any Iranian government officials should be deported. All allied governments should be pressured to cut diplomatic relations with Iran. Our government should pressure the UN to remove Iran from the world body. All Iranian mosques, schools, and media entities should be sanctioned everywhere in the world.

6) All federal politicians should be subject to national security clearances. No believers in anti-constitutional false narrative cults such as communism and Islamism should be allowed to seek public office.

7) All mosques and universities should be monitored for anti-Christian, antisemitic, and anti-constitutional behavior. Violators in mosques and universities should be arrested or deported quickly.

8) The Federal government should compensate all states for their programs to monitor the state of affairs of all relevant schoolbooks in K-12 schools, teacher colleges, and universities. Only US-published books should be allowed. No enemy-placed false narratives should be allowed. Each state should be encouraged to set up hotlines for discriminated Christians and Jews to lodge complaints, directly to their Governor, that must be resolved in two weeks.

9) Neighboring countries like Canada and Mexico should be closely watched and punished for federal and state government behaviors that discriminate against Christians and Jews.

10) Foreign allies with nuclear weapons, such as the UK and France, should also be closely watched for anti-Christian and antisemitic behaviors. Any government with lax border control and without rigorous deportation programs for illegals should be sanctioned. To stop the Islamization of the UK and France, the US Department of State should formally call for closing their borders to illegal migrants and deportation of illegals migrants. If they refuse, the US should reconsider our defense and economic assistance agreements with them. We should also formally consider pressuring each country for regime change.

11) The Federal government should forbid Sharia courts and forbid Sharia-compliant bank financing.

12) The FBI should be directed to criminalize speech involving incitement to genocide directed against Christians and Jews.

Indeed, the war in Iran is a military one, but the worldwide antisemiitic and anti-Christian was is expanding simultaneously and poses a clear threat. The federal government should declare a legal and an economic war on all our cultural enemies. Though it’s late in the game, we must give it a try. Winning the cultural war now would save us from a larger physical war later.