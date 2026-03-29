A man has been arrested after a car struck multiple pedestrians in the center of the city of Derby in Britain on Saturday evening, police said, according to the BBC.

A number of people were injured, some of them seriously, and were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

The Derbyshire Constabulary said that the incident occurred in Friar Gate at approximately 9:30 p.m., and involved a black Suzuki Swift.

Police officers stopped a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident shortly after it happened, and the driver, who is in his 30s, was arrested and taken into police custody.

"Although we know this will be alarming, we would like to reassure people that we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public," police said.

"No further information is available at this stage but we will post an update as soon as we have one."

A motive for the incident has not yet been established, and police appealed to anyone in Derby to get in touch urgently if they have any information in regard to the incident.

They said they wanted to "hear from anyone who saw a black Suzuki Swift being driven in Derby around the time of the incident".

The Derbyshire Constabulary noted that they do not believe there is any further risk to the public.