Like everyone else, I've been reading all the contradictory analyses of what America and Israel must--and must not-- do in terms of defeating Iran's evil empire and its deeply embedded paramilitary proxies. Some experts insist that having come so far, we must now grab Kharg Island, and it's Game Over. We'll then be able to control the Strait of Hormuz and the world's access to oil. Stock markets will soar; prices will drop.

However, other experts tell us that Iran's leadership is radically de-centralized; that the Iranian people are utterly dependent upon the IRGC as their main and only employer; that the de-capitation of leadership will change nothing; that Iran has a long-range plan of permanent anti-infidel warfare as do the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Iran's deeply embedded terror sleeper cells across the world, etc.

I am not a military expert. I am not even a counterintelligence agent. I do not have the knowledge base to choose sides on this burning issue.

My gut tells me that President Trump has absolutely got to win this war--the one that Iran started 47 years ago. It is a Just War. It is not an "aggressive" war any more than Israel's war was against Hamas. These are both clearly wars of self-defense.

Negotiations did not and will not work--not with fundamentalist fanatics who want to control the entire world and convert all its inhabitants to Islam. Appeasement (Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden) only delays the cost and the pain of fighting back, a cost that will only increase with time.

My gut tells me that Israel and the Jews may be fighting an existential war for their survival forever. The Jews always have. Yes, we've had merciful pauses, but no more than that. My gut tells me that radical political Islam must absolutely be defeated or the world as some of us have known it and as so many others yearn for it to be will be forever impossible.

My research confirms that the internet--Wikipedia especially but not only--has been totally seeded with the biggest lies about Israel/Palestine, America, and Western Civilization. Oh, check it out. I just did, and it is far beyond unbelievable. Worse than even I thought. Millions have been propagandized into cults.

Talking about cults: There are soft cult joiners and hard cult joiners. There are even a minority among us who want to lead cults.

Here's an example of a soft joiner. On March 25th, according to Meher Ahmed in an Op-Ed titled "The First Losers in All of This Were Women" in the NYT, Iran was never an "imminent threat"; nah, no more than Hamas was ever an "imminent threat." Really?

Does she not understand that a long-range plan to bring "death to America and death to Israel," with sporadic but deadly attacks are part of a long-range trajectory of asymmetrical war? It can only be borne for so long. (Thank you Elder of Zion for this excellent way of phrasing it.)

Meher also does not believe that Iran would ever become a nuclear power to fear (really??) nor would destroying their nuclear capabilities ever lead to "regime change." She may be right but what else will? She does not tell us.

Meher also claims that "every time we go to war with a majority-Muslim country, politicians and policymakers roll out the same idea...we will liberate the women." She would have us believe that America's and Israel's war against Iran hurts Iranian women the most; that it is a misconception and a lie to claim that America and Israel are fighting Iran on behalf of women.

Hurts women the most? I'd say that it hurts all living beings--wouldn't you?

However, no one ever said that America and Israel were bombing the Iranian leadership and all their military installations for the sake of women. (Would that it would ever be so--but that has never happened.)

However, when non-barbarian cultures, even if imperfect, do take on a secular leader of a Muslim-majority country (Saddam Hussein and his rape rooms and torture chambers), or a religiously fanatic Muslim-majority country like Afghanistan ruled by the insanely misogynistic Taliban, guess what? Women's lives are improved. I know because I'm in touch with some of the Afghan women whom we rescued from the Taliban. Alas, America and the West's intervention was only another merciful pause for the women, dissidents, and people of that cursed country.

Ahmed blames America for not continuing to build and maintain "institutions" in Afghanistan. Sorry to say: But such "institution building" would never have been accepted by Afghan culture, and the cost of maintaining it against permanent Islamic opposition would be more "blood and treasure" than even America could afford.

Maher is merely spouting the Party Line. America ruins everything. Muslim women do not need the West to rescue them. Their hijab wearing is a matter far too "complex" for mere Westerners to understand.

Meher Ahmed is a perfect example of someone who is a soft joiner of a politically correct cult.

Calla Walsh is an example of a very hard joiner of a pro-Iran, pro-Cuba, anti-American, anti-capitalist, and anti-Zionist cult--one that is all the rage today. She is an American Gen-Z Greta Thunberg or Jodi Evans but on steroids. She is a version of the American Maryam Jameelah (formerly Margret Marcus) who converted to Islam, traveled to Pakistan, and became the pre-eminent English translator for the Pakistani Jamaat-e-Islami. Marcus was also obsessed with "Palestine"--as was British-born Yvonne Ridley who, after being briefly captured by the Taliban, converted to Islam and became a pro-Islamist and pro-Palestinian Arab propagandist.

Walsh is a girl/woman who was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts to literary and liberal, elite parents. She herself attended elite schools. When she was only 15-16 years old she, and her internet hordes of hundreds, maybe thousands of progressive online activists, successfully defeated a Kennedy (!) to help Ed Markey win a seat in the Massachusetts Senate. She supported Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren--of course, of course.

Hear how she sounds. According to Jay Solomon, at the The Free Press, on March 3, 2026, Walsh mocked the four American soldiers killed in an Iranian strike, posting " They all died fighting for fascism, genocide, pedophilia, and cannibalism." Walsh had also supported the encampments at Columbia and took photo ops the way that Greta Thunberg does.

After working for the Democratic Party, she switched to the Democratic Socialists of America (yeah, Mamdani’s group), and conducted guerilla raids against companies which worked with Israel for which she did some jail time. Walsh was lauded in the NYT -of course, of course. She then joined a multi-millionaire’s Marxist cult. The day after 10/7, she joined them and raised signs that read: "End all U.S. aid to Israel" and "Israel and the USA=Terrorists."

According to Solomon, together with Marxist millionaire and cult leader, Fergie Chambers, and her husband, Walsh quickly co-founded an anti-Israel activist group called Palestine Action US.

At some point Walsh also made common cause with billionaire communist Neville Roy Singham (who is married to Jodi Evans and who funds her Code Pink), after which Walsh traveled on four "pilgrimages" to Cuba, became the co-chair of the National Network on Cuba) and then visited Iran.

Last year, Walsh defended Elias Rodriguez, who gunned down two innocent civilian employees outside the Israeli embassy in D.C.. She immediately formed a "Free Elias Rodriguez Committee" and wrote that: "Rodriguez's act was fully justified, at that place where legal and moral duties meet."

In late February of this year, Walsh called for "vengeance" for America and Israel's attack on Iran. She stated that only the "complete and total dismantling of the U.S. and Israel" will do.

Calla Walsh now lives in Beirut, where she broadcasts propaganda against America and Israel, and for Iran. In short, she "engages in online incitement." And she appears regularly on Iran state media.

Has Walsh been brainwashed? Is she insane? Not so fast. (Was Hitler insane? Was Genghis Khan?)

Is Walsh a sociopath? Perhaps, but I think she is more of a megalomaniac, an online "gamer" but one who is out of the proverbial basement and now is "gaming" in the real world via the media and the internet. I do not see her as a cult-joiner. Walsh does not strike me as a follower. My clinical gut tells me that she wants to lead a cult of her very own. She is not one of cult leader Charlie Manson's girls. She is more like Manson himself.

I guess that all the education and freedom and loving family that she had back in Cambridge was simply too much privilege for her to bear.

Make of this what you will. But pay attention to the possible intersection of internet activism, Big Lie narratives, and psychological vulnerability especially among children. Walsh began her journey when she was only fifteen years old. Walsh is now only 24 years old......