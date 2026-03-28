Criticism of Israel is legitimate. Democracies invite scrutiny. Policy can be debated. Governments can be challenged.

But what has emerged since the October 7 attacks is not merely criticism.

It is something else.

There is a line. And once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism does not focus only on hatred. It identifies patterns. Conspiracy claims about Jewish power. Double standards applied only to Israel. Narratives that deny complexity and assign permanent roles.

These are not isolated incidents. They are recurring structures. And since October 7, they have not merely reappeared. They have been normalized.

October 7 should have been a moment of moral clarity. Over 1,200 Israelis were tortured, raped, then murdered by Hamas. The nature of the attack was not complex. It was not ambiguous.

And yet, within days, the conversation shifted. Instead of focusing on the massacre, large parts of public discourse moved immediately to justification, relativization, and inversion. Victims were contextualized. Perpetrators were explained. Responsibility was blurred.

That is not a moral reaction. That is a pattern.

Look at how this pattern appears in public figures.

Francesca Albanese is not a commentator on the margins. She is the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Authority territories, a position that carries international legitimacy and influence. When she attributes U.S. support for Israel to “the Jewish lobby," she is not offering policy analysis. She is advancing a claim that Jews, as a group, influence governments behind the scenes. That is a classic conspiracy trope.

Look also at her broader framing. Repeatedly, she presents Palestinian Arabs as permanent victims and Israel as a permanent oppressor. There are no exceptions, no complexity, no acknowledgment of terrorism, no recognition of responsibility by the Hamas Jihadists. When a conclusion never changes, it is no longer analysis. It is a fixed ideological position. And when that position applies a double standard to Israel, it aligns precisely with the patterns the IHRA definition identifies as antisemitic framing.

Now consider Tucker Carlson. He is not an unknown voice. He was one of the most influential television hosts in the United States, reaching millions of viewers nightly at the peak of his career. His program dominated cable news ratings. He was also abruptly removed from his position at Fox News while at the height of that influence.

Since then, his trajectory has shifted. He has appeared at international forums, including events connected to Qatar, and has developed closer proximity to foreign policy narratives emerging from that region. At the same time, his messaging increasingly incorporates themes about hidden forces shaping society, simplified explanations for complex realities, and suggestions of unseen control.

That structure is not new. It reduces complexity to a single cause and implies that someone is secretly orchestrating outcomes behind the scenes. Historically, that structure has repeatedly been used to point at Jews. The language evolves. The pattern does not.

This is how antisemitism operates today. Not as open declaration, but as embedded logic.

The same pattern is visible beyond individuals. It now appears across institutions and societies.

In Europe, antisemitic incidents have surged dramatically since October 7. Jewish communities report attacks, vandalism, and threats at levels not seen in decades. In the United States, universities face growing scrutiny over hostile environments in which Jewish students are singled out, excluded, or intimidated.

The issue is not protest. The issue is structure. Israel is uniquely singled out. Violence against Jews is rationalized or ignored. Responsibility is applied asymmetrically.

Now consider Spain and the role of Pedro Sánchez. Spain has seen a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents since the war began. At the same time, the tone of political leadership has shifted toward a one-direction narrative that frames Israel not as one state among many, but as uniquely culpable. Diplomatic confrontations have escalated. Language has hardened. The framing has become absolute.

Political tone matters. It signals what is acceptable. When leadership adopts a narrative that excludes complexity and assigns permanent guilt, it does not remain confined to foreign policy. It shapes social behavior. It creates an environment in which hostility becomes easier to justify.

This is how patterns move from language to reality.

So stop speaking in generalities and look at structure.

When policy is replaced by references to “the Jewish lobby." When complex conflicts are reduced to one-direction narratives. When hidden forces are invoked instead of evidence. When Israel is judged by standards applied to no other country.

That is not criticism anymore.

Calling it criticism does not make it true.

The most dangerous form of antisemitism is not the one that declares itself openly. It is the one that hides inside arguments that sound reasonable. Because those arguments do not repel people. They persuade them.

The words are modern. The delivery is polished. But the pattern is old.

And once you see it, you cannot pretend you don’t.