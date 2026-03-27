In recent days, the 401st Brigade has begun operating in southern Lebanon.

During their operations in the area, the soldiers identified a Hezbollah terrorist emerging from a shaft while opening fire toward them.

The soldiers quickly responded and engaged, returning fire and eliminating the terrorist. There were no IDF casualties.

Subsequently, the soldiers conducted searches in the area and located the shaft from which the terrorist emerged. In the compound, maps and various types of weapons were located, including firearms, RPG missiles, and equipment for extended stays.

The IDF will continue to operate with determination against Hezbollah, which chose to join the attacks on Israel and operate on behalf of the Iranian terror regime, and will not allow harm to the residents of Israel.

Site of eliminated terrorist IDF Spokesman

Site of eliminated terrorist IDF Spokesman