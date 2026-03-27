A stone never asks "Why?" It simply exists. It absorbs the sun and the rain without flinching. It is a "something," but it will never be a "someone."

For years, I managed high schools for gifted students with ADHD. It was never quiet. They asked questions constantly-often "annoying" and defiant ones that tested every boundary. To many, this looked like a "problem." But I saw the truth:

Those questions were the exact moment they stopped being engineered objects and became living human beings.

In the story of Creation, the light didn't argue when God said, "Let there be light." It obeyed. It was an object. But when it comes to human life and faith, God is not looking for obedience from a "thing." He is looking for a Dialogue.

This is the painful yet magnificent miracle of adolescence. For a child to become an adult who changes the world, they must first exit the state of being an "echo" of their parents. The defiant question is the first cry of their independence. It is the moment they say: "I am not just a recording; I am Someone."

But is this a license for chaos?

No. A true question requires a "backbone"-a structure to hold it. Imagine a child entering a magnificent home built by their father. The child questions the design, moves the furniture, and paints the walls. He becomes the Architect of his own space-but he does so within the house. The walls and foundations (our tradition) are what give him the security to ask. Without that backbone of inherited values, the question is just noise. With it, the question becomes an act of creation.

This is the secret of the Passover Seder. We don't silence the "Four Sons." We provide them with a language to ask even deeper. We don't want robots; we want partners.

The question is the bridge from "Something" to "Someone." It is where true Free Will is born. Through the "annoying" questions, we stop being engineered by nature and start becoming partners in building the world.

Appendix: The Source of Inspiration

Maimonides, Mishneh Torah, Laws of Hametz and Matzah, Chapter 7, Halacha 3:

"He should make changes on this night so that the children will see and will [be motivated to] ask: 'Why is this night different from all other nights?' until he replies to them: 'This and this occurred; this and this took place.'....

When a person does not have a son, his wife should ask him. If he does not have a wife, [he and a colleague] should ask each other: 'Why is this night different?' This applies even if they are all wise. A person who is alone should ask himself: 'Why is this night different?'"