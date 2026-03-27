Since it has been happening for more than 3,000 years, I suppose there is no reason why it should suddenly end now.

Pogroms, of course, and there is no country in the civilized world where Jews were spared from the blood-thirsty ritual.

I could name any country, but I will bring up France because it is the country of my birth, and there, from 1894 until 1906, the entire country was in turmoil from the Dreyfus Affair.

Alfred Dreyfus was a French Army officer who was accused of spying for Germany, tried, found guilty, arrested, imprisoned on Devil’s Island.

Eventually, reluctantly, he was found innocent when it turned out he had been the victim of a set-up for being Jewish. He had been framed.

People, like Theodore Herzl, figured that if it can happen in the land so civilized, which proclaimed for itself Liberty, Equality, Fraternity, it can happen anywhere.

Anywhere throughout Europe, for example. Anywhere. Any time.

In the United States we harken to the message from Moses in the Book of Leviticus to “proclaim liberty throughout the land, unto all the inhabitants thereof."

If only we were all so noble. If only we were true to our Judeo/Christian heritage, and lived by our finer instincts.

Alas.

All that in mind, we visit the war of podcasts which pontificate these days mostly on our war against Iran. Rather, against the fanatical men who some 50 years ago set up shop in Iran in order to practice a most violent form of religion…which seeks the means to annihilate the United States and Israel.

That’s us. You and me. So we went to war, with them, and with ourselves, between the hawks and the doves, between the left and the right, in this corner Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, Glenn Greenwald, Piers Morgan…and together with such types, Megyn Kelly found her happy place.

She found the enemy, and it is us, the Jews. People like Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin, with whom she is on speaking terms no more.

Rather, she trusts the conspiracy theorists, Tucker et al, who know for a fact that Charlie Kirk was growing less enchanted with Israel, and Jews altogether, weeks before his death.

His Jewish donors had become too pushy, so he was cutting them off.

Is there proof for all that? Not really. No hard evidence. But Candace and Tucker have the paper trail.

So they say.

Funny how they can make Charlie Kirk say anything they want, now that he is no longer here to explain or defend himself.

As for me, I doubt anything that comes from Tucker, or Candace, alleged Jew-haters from the word go.

But Megyn Kelly is a buyer and so her podcasts have become a hate-fest toward Israel. Where have you gone, Megyn Kelly?

You do not belong with such people as Nick Fuentes, for whom Churchill is a villain, and Hitler is a hero.

Readers may ask why I keep picking on Megyn. That’s because her podcasts have become the strongest messengers on YouTube.

She is a superb communicator, and what she says can make a difference one way or another, so beware when she sends her newly minted enemies out into the cold.

Thus. she has cut off Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin. You know, the Jews. She laughs when she notes that her clicks far outnumber Ben Shapiro’s. Isn’t that so peachy.

Whoopi, I guess, when Jew-haters find a place to nest. Pogroms are made of this. Tucker is a lost cause. Candace is unreachable.

But Megyn? Yes, Megyn. Ordinarily I like her. Yes. I do. But i fear that she has succumbed to civilization’s darkest instincts.;. What I call impulsive antisemitism.

This snares even the best of people. They don’t know they have it until it mutilates.

Care must be taken. This is already going a few steps too far. Who are these people who are threatening her life since she has become more critical of Israel?

She won’t name names, of course, but are we to deduce that Shapiro and Levin are such culprits since they come up so often as her nemesis?

Those names she does mention as hawks for Israel, but too hawkish for her, since she has chosen sides, those people who find Israel guilty for everything.

Yes, care must be taken before we find ourselves in Dreyfus territory. If we are not there already.

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, “Writings."

Engelhard books J.Engelhard

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the gambling ‘’thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all."