Wave of strikes in Tehran IDF Spokesperson

Overnight, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime.

As part of the strikes, the IDF further degraded production capabilities and struck dozens of weapons production sites.

Among the sites targeted:

* A base used by the Iranian army to train operatives and store missile systems intended to target aircraft

* A site for the manufacturing and development of ballistic missile components

* A site for manufacturing batteries for weapons

* A weapons production site of the IRGC

At the same time, the IDF stated that it continues to operate relentlessly against the regime’s firepower arrays, with the aim of reducing the scope of launches toward the State of Israel. Overnight, a staging and launch complex of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was struck, along with ballistic missile launch sites, air defense systems, and observation posts belonging to both the IRGC and the Iranian military.

In addition, the IDF identified several operatives from the ballistic missile array operating from a military structure in Tehran. Minutes after the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists who were planning to advance launches against the State of Israel.

The completed strikes are part of the effort to further degrade the Iranian terror regime’s core systems and capabilities, the military stated.