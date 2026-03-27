An IDF combat officer and a soldier were seriously injured overnight (Friday) in an operational accident during an engagement in southern Lebanon.

Both were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

A day earlier, a soldier was seriously wounded by mortar fire targeting IDF forces in southern Lebanon. An officer and two additional soldiers sustained light injuries in the same incident. All were evacuated to hospital, and their families were informed. In a separate incident, two soldiers were seriously injured and five others lightly wounded during fighting in the area.

On Wednesday, the IDF reported that a reservist was seriously injured by rocket fire directed at forces operating inside Lebanon. Another soldier and a reserve battalion commander were lightly injured in that attack. All three were taken to hospital for treatment.